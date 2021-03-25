Tableau introduces new AI-powered analytics for business users

Tableau’s tool can help create models, make predictions, frame what-if scenarios, run other analytical methods – all using clicks, not code.

Tableau has introduced a new class of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics to enhance data science techniques and enable business users to take decisions faster.

The Salesforce-owned firm said in a blog post, its solution will allow people to determine what they need for their use case with control and flexibility. Further, with guided AI experiences in the hands of domain experts, teams can apply advanced analysis to more business problems.

“Data science has always been able to solve big problems but too often that power is limited to a few select people within an organisation,” Tableau CPO Francois Ajenstat, said in a statement. “To build truly data-driven organisations, we need to unlock the power of data for as many people as possible.”

Tableau’s tool can help create models, make predictions, frame what-if scenarios, run other analytical methods – all using clicks, not code. It can be used to improve supply chain efficiency, predict likelihood of purchase or maximise delivery of goods or services.

The tool will be available in Tableau 2021.1 update later this month, which also brings Salesforce’s AI-driven analytics – Einstein Discovery, into Tableau. Einstein Discovery can surface insights and understand patterns across millions of rows of data in minutes, without requiring sophisticated data models.