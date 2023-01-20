HamberMenu
Swiggy lays off 380 employees as food delivery projections slowed down

Swiggy to shut ‘Meat’ marketplace. Overhiring was poor judgement, says CEO

January 20, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Swiggy to lay off employees.

Swiggy, the foodtech delivery platform, on Friday announced it is laying off 380 employees citing challenging macroeconomic conditions. Swiggy founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety said, “I’m extremely sorry to all of you for having to go through with this.”

According to Majety, in 2021, driven by a surge in demand during the second covid wave, company’s food delivery business grew very strongly. In addition, it also found strong early success with Instamart.

With some definite exuberance about the future, we invested into building out our teams to be able to cater to the impending needs of the categories.

However, in 2022, under challenging macroeconomic conditions, companies around the world are adjusting to the new normal, with refreshed investment horizons and accelerated timelines for profitability.

The growth rate for food delivery has slowed down versus our projections, told Swiggy CEO. “This meant that we needed to revisit our overall indirect costs to hit our profitability goals.”

“While we’d already initiated actions on other indirect costs, we needed to right-size our overall personnel costs. Our overhiring is a case of poor judgement, and I should’ve done better here,” Majety mentioned.

Operating in multiple hyper-competitive categories means that we have very little room to slow down and we wanted to arrive at a more deliberate organisation design to be more nimble, effective, and efficient at the same time, the CEO said.

“While we continue to be fully committed to exploring new business opportunities, we have also taken a harder look at some of our existing new verticals. Effective very soon, we will be shutting down our Meat marketplace. From a customer perspective, we will still continue to offer meat delivery through Instamart.”

Swiggy has put Employee Assistance Plan to help impacted employees during the transition.

The impacted Swiggy employees will get sash payout between 3-6 months based on their tenure and grade will receive either an assured three months pay or Notice period + 15 days ex-gratia for every completed year of service + balance earned leave as per policy whichever is higher.

Medical Insurance cover for them and nominated family members till 31st May, 2023. Career transition support for the next three months will be provided via company’s outplacement cell.

They will be able to retain their allocated work laptops to help them continue their job search, said Swiggy.

