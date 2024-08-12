GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court confirms use of AI in legal research and translation

Until August 5, the Supreme Court has translated 36, 271 judgments into Hindi and 17,142 translations into 16 other regional languages, using AI, the minister shared

Published - August 12, 2024 02:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: The Supreme Court of India has confirmed that AI is being used in various tasks including translation of judicial documents, enhancing legal research and automating multiple processes. 

FILE PHOTO: The Supreme Court of India has confirmed that AI is being used in various tasks including translation of judicial documents, enhancing legal research and automating multiple processes.  | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court of India has confirmed that AI is being used in various tasks including translation of judicial documents, enhancing legal research and automating multiple processes. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Arjun Ram Meghwal has informed the same in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on August 9. 

The technology had already been adopted for transcribing oral arguments into regional languages in Constitution Bench matters. The minister also added that a Committee had been formed by the Supreme Court Judge to oversee translation of important Supreme Court and High Court judgments.

The Committee conducts regular meetings to determine ways to speed up the translation process. These Committees have also asked the High Courts to request their respective state governments to translate all Central and State legislation, rules and regulations into regional languages for state websites. 

AI presents both challenges and opportunities for courts, says CJI 

Until August 5, the Supreme Court has translated 36, 271 judgments into Hindi and 17,142 translations into 16 other regional languages, using AI, the minister shared. These are all available on the e-SCR portals now. Just eight High Courts have launched their e-HCR portals yet while others are still in the process of doing so.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earlier in April this year, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said that the adoption of AI in the judicial system was inevitable despite the challenges that came with it. He went on to underline AI-powered transcription as an example of a task that could be successfully delegated to be done by AI. 

The CJI also announced a second hackathon by the Supreme Court on August 9 to help streamline the Registry and help them deal with formatting and sorting judicial records as well as remove defects in petitions using AI. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology / Artificial Intelligence / India / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.