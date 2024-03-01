GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Subsea cable disruptions expose key telecom vulnerability

While undersea cable damage has seen limited impact on Internet and international telecom connectivity in India so far, the Red Sea incidents have exposed vulnerabilities in the country’s policies towards this crucial infrastructure

March 01, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated March 02, 2024 01:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Aroon Deep
Work under way to connect undersea cables from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to the mainland at Pattinampakkam beach in Chennai.

Work under way to connect undersea cables from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to the mainland at Pattinampakkam beach in Chennai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In the past week, three undersea cables connecting India to global telecom networks — Asia-Africa-Europe-1, Europe India Gateway, and Tata Global Network — have been damaged as a possible result of targeted attacks, forcing telecom operators like Bharti Airtel Ltd., Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., and Tata Communications Ltd. to reroute traffic to other cable systems.

The damage to the three undersea cable systems in the Red Sea as a result of the ongoing conflict in the region exposes the grave vulnerabilities to India’s Internet and overseas telecom connectivity systems if further infrastructure passing through the region is impacted.

While Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio declined to comment, the Tata arm said in a statement that it was “keeping a close watch on the situation and [had] initiated immediate and appropriate remedial actions”.

Two network experts said that there would be minimal, if any, impact from the current cable damage, as traffic could be rerouted to alternate systems. Tata Communications added that “all our network backbones and protected services remain unaffected.”

Choke point

While the cable disruptions highlight a choke point in all subsea connections between Europe and Asia, they are of particular concern to India because of the relatively few connections India has to such cables, and steep regulatory limits on growing India’s submarine cable industry for private companies that are not full-fledged telecom operators.

“It would be very bad for India” if there were further damage to subsea cable systems landing in India, remarked Sunil Tagare, a former telecom industry executive who consults for the undersea cable industry.

Mr. Tagare, who shared on social media the news of the three cable systems being damaged, said that Indian regulations made the country among the ‘unfriendliest jurisdictions in the world’ to build undersea cable systems. These difficulties, he told The Hindu, would hamper the ability of Indian Internet providers and telecom operators to rely on adequate redundant back-ups, a worrying prospect if more cables in the Red Sea were to get damaged.

Regulatory restrictions

Mr. Tagare cited strict ownership rules for the segment of cables in Indian waters (which he said promotes monopolies that can charge whatever they want for data to land in India), costly surveillance equipment that firms laying cables are required to install, and a bevy of other regulatory restrictions that have depressed companies’ appetite to invest in subsea cable infrastructure.

India has two major ports - Mumbai and Chennai - with submarine cable landing stations, where subsea cables connect into the Internet in India. Kochi also hosts three systems. Mumbai has about 20 cables landing in the city, and Chennai has nine cables. Some cable systems land both in Chennai and Mumbai, and many proceed to Southeast Asia, mainly to Singapore.

Related Topics

internet

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.