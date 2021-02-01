Studying e-cigarette using pattern with sensors and AI

01 February 2021 17:35 IST

A new sensor is under observation by a research team. It's intended use is to track smoking habit. When attached to e-cigarettes, the tiny device will track smoking and vaping patterns, and its goal is to help users quit the harmful habit.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in UK are conducting a study in which they observe participants who use a small monitoring device attached to e-cigarettes.

"We’re using a powerful scientific method to enable us to build a picture of each participant’s smoking and vaping behaviour. This gives us a rare view into how these behaviours fluctuate over time and what psychological, social and environmental factors influence this for each person," said Felix Naughton, co-lead of the project at UEA’s School of Health Sciences.

The results will be used to develop artificial intelligence informing people about their vaping behaviour that might help them quit the habit.

The AI called Level is an onboard computer for the e-cig. It learns how people vape and then uses that data to predict when they will crave a nicotine hit.