Studying e-cigarette using pattern with sensors and AI

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
A new sensor is under observation by a research team. It's intended use is to track smoking habit. When attached to e-cigarettes, the tiny device will track smoking and vaping patterns, and its goal is to help users quit the harmful habit.
Researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in UK are conducting a study in which they observe participants who use a small monitoring device attached to e-cigarettes.
"We’re using a powerful scientific method to enable us to build a picture of each participant’s smoking and vaping behaviour. This gives us a rare view into how these behaviours fluctuate over time and what psychological, social and environmental factors influence this for each person," said Felix Naughton, co-lead of the project at UEA’s School of Health Sciences.
The results will be used to develop artificial intelligence informing people about their vaping behaviour that might help them quit the habit.
Also Read | Samsung's new robot can serve you a drink
The AI called Level is an onboard computer for the e-cig. It learns how people vape and then uses that data to predict when they will crave a nicotine hit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath