Study shows majority Indian consumers prefer AI tools over human interaction

February 22, 2024

A report published by Adobe’s State of Digital Customer Experience stated that more than half or 57% of Indian consumers would choose an AI-powered tool or service over human interactions for better customer experience. The numbers show Indians are more accepting of AI-driven interactions compared to global and APAC which average at 39% and 48% respectively. However, when it came to more complex tasks like returns and cancellations, consumers still prefer speaking with people. A large percentage or 39% of people also wanted both options available, especially when exploring new products and services.

On the other hand, Indian brands are lagging behind global ones when it comes to leveraging generative AI in customer experience. The report stated that only 15 percent of Indian brands have used AI to enhance customer experiences which is lower than the global average of 18 percent. Plus, brands based out of Europe and US were more likely to have a special budget for generative AI and use the tech internally.

But the report indicates that this could change soon. Adobe has shared that 53 percent of Indian brands want to improve their generative AI capabilities while 76 percent brands have already integrated these solutions or plan to within the next year.

“Advances in generative AI have been already transformational for consumers, and they now expect brands too to also adopt the technology for better and personalised experiences. Our latest research shows that Indian brands are embracing the shift to GenAI and devising avenues for its responsible usage to enhance personalization at scale, and digital customer journeys.” said Anindita Veluri, Director Marketing, Adobe India.

Indian consumers were also found to be most worried about ethical usage of their personal data. While 60% of them believe that decisions around their data would be made without their consent, 65% believed that brands will collect too much data and 56% said that brands won’t be able to build ethical AI tools. The report also stated that a majority of respondents or 59% in the survey said that they will stop or consider not buying from a brand that does not offer transparency about their data usage.

