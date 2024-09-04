GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stolen crypto from WazirX mostly converted to Ether and moved with Tornado Cash: Report

A large portion of the $230 million stolen from a WazirX multi-signature wallet has been converted to Ether [ETH], reported the crypto tracker Lookonchain

Updated - September 04, 2024 12:49 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 12:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
WazirX’s wallet was hacked last month and lost over $230 million in assets [File]

WazirX’s wallet was hacked last month and lost over $230 million in assets [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A major part of the more than $230 million in assets stolen from Indian crypto exchange WazirX last month has been converted to Ether [ETH], the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, according to the crypto tracker Lookonchain.

This comes to a little over 59,000 ETH, with 1 ETH being worth around $2,373.56 on September 4. Crypto outlet Coin Desk also reported that a cryptocurrency “mixer” known as Tornado Cash was used to carry out currency transport. Mixers like Tornado Cash are often used by illicit actors to cover up the origin of their crypto.

While the nature of blockchain technologies and the digital ledgers allow people to track the movement of allegedly stolen funds, it is much harder or even impossible for law enforcement authorities to recover illegally obtained assets.

What is WazirX’s legal status after a $230 million wallet hack?

Some WazirX users quickly latched on to the information, expressing disappointment and grief over the lost funds.

In response to the cyberattack and its impact on the exchange’s token holdings, WazirX halted crypto trading activities and only partially resumed INR withdrawals this week.

The company said it has applied for a moratorium through the Singapore legal system in order to buy some time while it undergoes restructuring and comes up with a recovery plan.

WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty was strongly criticised for his slow updates regarding the cyberattack and for not resuming crypto withdrawals.

While several crypto outlets have reported that North Korea-linked hackers were behind the cyberattack, this has not yet been formally confirmed by WazirX.

