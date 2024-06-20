STEM students protest project Nimbus, pledge to not work at Google, Amazon: Report  

More than a thousand students self-identifying as STEM students and young workers from over 120 universities signed a pledge to not work for Google or Amazon until the companies end their association with Project Nimbus.

Nimbus is a $1.2 billion contract providing cloud computing services and infrastructure to the Israeli government.

Students and workers who signed the pledge include undergraduates and graduate students from Stanford, UC Berkley, the University of San Francisco, and San Francisco State University, a report from Wired said.

Google and Amazon are some of the top employers for graduates from top STEM school

Students have also participated in anti-Project Nimbus rally outside Google’s San Francisco office with tech workers and activists.

The pledge marks continued backlash from students against Google and Amazon for their association with the project and other work for the Israeli government. The pledge was organized by (No Tech for Apartheid) NOTA, a coalition of tech workers and activists from Muslim grassroots movement MPower Change and advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace.

NOTA has organised several actions targeting Project Nimbus.

Google has claimed that Project Nimbus is not directed at classified or military work, but various documents leaks have tied the contract to work for Israel’s military.

Earlier this year, the Mountain View-based tech giant fired more than 50 employees following a sit-in protest against the project.