Starlink to provide internet to ocean-going vessels, premium yachts

Starlink Maritime will provide satellite internet to merchant vessels, oil rigs, premium yachts, and more

Starlink, a satellite internet constellation owned by SpaceX, will now provide its satellite internet service to ocean-going vessels, premium yachts and oil rigs.

“Starlink Maritime allows you to connect from the most remote waters across the world, just like you would in the office or at home,” stated Starlink’s website.

The satellite internet provider claimed to supply high-speed, low-latency internet with download speeds up to 350 Mbps via ‘Starlink Maritime’ service.

The Starlink Maritime hardware bears a small footprint, comes with an easy-to-install mount, and needs minimal above deck space. It requires an unobstructed view of the sky. Users can download the Starlink app to check for blockage zones and identify the best installation location on their vessel.

The hardware can withstand extreme cold, heat, hail, sleet, heavy rain, and gale force winds. It can also hold up against rocket engines.

Starlink Maritime offers the ability to pause and unpause the service at any time, and is billed in one month increments, allowing users to customise their service according to their needs.