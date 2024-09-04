GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Starlink backtracks, complies with order blocking X in Brazil, says regulator

On Monday, Brazil's telecom regulator Anatel said it had been informed by Starlink that the Musk-backed company would not obey Moraes' order for all internet providers to block domestic access to X

Published - September 04, 2024 09:57 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk’s Starlink said that it is complying with Brazil’s top court order to block access to X in the country.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk’s Starlink said that it is complying with Brazil’s top court order to block access to X in the country. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk's satellite broadband firm, Starlink, on Tuesday said that it is complying with Brazil's top court order to block access to social media platform X in the country, a day after informing the country's regulator it would not obey the order.

Starlink had emerged as a fresh battleground between Musk and Brazil, as top court judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the freeze of the company's accounts for possible use to pay fines owed by X, which is also owned by Musk.

"Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing of our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil," Starlink, which has more than 200,000 customers in the Latin American nation, said in a post on X.

On Monday, Brazil's telecom regulator Anatel said it had been informed by Starlink that the Musk-backed company would not obey Moraes' order for all internet providers to block domestic access to X.

An Anatel representative told Reuters, however, that Starlink had backtracked and informed the regulator on Tuesday it would conclude the blocking within hours.

How Elon Musk’s X could be suspended by one Brazilian judge in the coming hours

Anatel verified Starlink has already started to cut access to X in Brazil.

X has been blocked in Brazil since last week after Moraes ordered all telecom providers in the country to shut down the social media platform for lacking a legal representative in the country, a decision later upheld by a panel of Supreme Court justices.

In its post, Starlink said it had initiated legal proceedings in the Brazilian Supreme Court explaining the "gross illegality" of Moraes' order, that froze Starlink's finances and prevents it from conducting financial transactions in Brazil.

It added that it continues to pursue all legal avenues, as are others who agree that the judge's "recent orders violate the Brazilian constitution."

Starlink lost the deadline to present a new appeal against the decision to freeze its accounts, a court document showed on Tuesday, and it was not immediately clear what legal instrument the firm would use to request the overturn of the freezing.

The dispute over X has its roots in a Moraes order from earlier this year that required the platform to block accounts implicated in probes of alleged spreading of distorted news and hate messages.

Musk denounced the order as censorship. He responded by closing the company's offices in Brazil in mid-August, but the platform continued to be available in the country until Moraes shut it down.

Some Brazilians can still access the service by VPN and other ways.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.