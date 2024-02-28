ADVERTISEMENT

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update for PC gets a release date

February 28, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

Eric Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley, has confirmed the update’s release date for the popular game. 

The Hindu Bureau

The creator of Stardew Valley, has confirmed the update’s release date for the popular game. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The creator of Stardew Valley has revealed on Tuesday that the game’s long-awaited update will be out soon.

Eric Barone tweeted that the video game’s 1.6 update will be releasing for PC on March 19.

Barone confirmed the news on the eighth anniversary of Stardew Valley’s launch, expressing gratitude for the enduring support from fans. This announcement further coincides with a remarkable milestone achieved by the game, of surpassing 30 million copies in sales.

Initially touted as a modest update for modders, the 1.6 version has evolved into something substantial. Barone surprised fans by adding a plethora of new content, including three in-game festivals, a new type of farm, additional items and crafting recipes, over 100 fresh lines of dialogue, and support for eight-person multiplayer on PC.

The update also promises “new late-game content, expanding on each of the skill areas.”

While the full patch notes for 1.6 are yet to be revealed, the prospect of new content and improvements is undeniably exciting for the Stardew Valley community.

