Starbucks to suspend ads on social media

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
The coffee making chain has joined the growing list of companies boycotting their advertising on social media platforms.
Starbucks said on Sunday that more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities. And to do that, business leaders and policy makers must come together to affect real change.
“We will pause advertising on all social media platforms while we continue discussions internally, with our media partners and with civil rights organizations in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech,” the company said in a statement.
However, Starbucks will continue to post on its social media handles and will continue run its ads on YouTube during this period, according to a report by TheVerge.
The coffee making chain did not confirm whether it will join the Stop Hate for Profit campaign organised by Anti-Defamation League in support of social justice.
The campaign was targeted at Facebook’s handling of President Trump’s posts on its platform. So far, Verizon, North Face, Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s, Unilever, Magnolia Pictures, Honda, and Hershey have all joined the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath