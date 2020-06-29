Starbucks to suspend ads on social media

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The coffee making chain has joined the growing list of companies boycotting their advertising on social media platforms.

Starbucks said on Sunday that more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities. And to do that, business leaders and policy makers must come together to affect real change.

“We will pause advertising on all social media platforms while we continue discussions internally, with our media partners and with civil rights organizations in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech,” the company said in a statement.

However, Starbucks will continue to post on its social media handles and will continue run its ads on YouTube during this period, according to a report by TheVerge.

The coffee making chain did not confirm whether it will join the Stop Hate for Profit campaign organised by Anti-Defamation League in support of social justice.

The campaign was targeted at Facebook’s handling of President Trump’s posts on its platform. So far, Verizon, North Face, Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s, Unilever, Magnolia Pictures, Honda, and Hershey have all joined the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.