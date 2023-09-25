ADVERTISEMENT

Star Wars Jedi Series to continue with third game

September 25, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Cameron Monaghan, the actor renowned for portraying Cal Kestis, the protagonist of the Star Wars Jedi series, confirmed the development of a third instalment at the Ocala Comic Con panel.

The Hindu Bureau

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released in 2019. | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

Cameron Monaghan, the actor renowned for portraying Cal Kestis, the protagonist of the Star Wars Jedi series, confirmed the development of a third instalment at the Ocala Comic Con panel. The event was filmed on September 16.

While Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released in 2019, its sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was introduced in 2023. Looking at the trend of gaps between each game in the franchise, fans can reasonably expect the third game to launch in 2027.

This release would likely target PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms, leaving the PS4 and Xbox One behind.

The arrival of the PS6 and the next Xbox in 2028 might eventually lead to the game’s availability on those consoles, albeit not immediately.

As of now, neither EA nor Respawn Entertainment has officially commented on the news. This revelation closely preceded Stig Asmussen’s departure from Respawn Entertainment, the director responsible for both Star Wars Jedi games.

In the existing Star Wars Jedi series, players engage in action-packed, third-person, lightsaber-wielding gameplay. They can strike down foes with their lightsabers, block incoming attacks, and execute well-timed parries and deflections to overcome their adversaries.

