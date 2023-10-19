Stanford researchers find biggest AI models rank low on transparency

October 19, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

Yesterday, Stanford’s Center for Research on Foundational Models or CRFM released the Foundation Model Transparency Index to measure just how open tech companies are about the details of their large language models (LLMs).

Transparency has emerged as a gap while releasing AI models as companies normally don’t give away any information about the kind of data the model is trained on, or the hardware they used or how they trained it. Even for models that are open-source - meaning their code is available for free - there is little data about how they were built.

In a time when ethics are openness have become a want in AI, Rishi Bommasani, the society lead at CRFM noted that transparency has become a valuable trait.

“A lack of transparency has long been a problem for consumers of digital technologies. We’ve seen deceptive ads and pricing across the internet, unclear wage practices in ride-sharing, dark patterns tricking users into unknowing purchases, and myriad transparency issues around content moderation that have led to a vast ecosystem of mis and disinformation on social media. As transparency around foundational models wane, we face similar sorts of threats to consumer protection,” he stated in the blog.

The team went about scoring 10 prominent foundation models on a score of 100 and the results showed there was a lot of room for improvement. The highest scores ranged between 47% and 54% while the lowest score stands at 12%. Open-source models like Meta AI’s Llama 2 and Hugging Face’s BloomZ models led the way with 54% and 53% respectively, while OpenAI’s benchmark model, GPT-4 stood third with 48% still ahead of Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion model with 47% and Google’s PaLM 2 at 40%.

The blog was released along with a research paper detailing the methodology and the indicators that the models were judged upon. Bommasani, noted, “This is a pretty clear indication of how these companies compare to their competitors, and we hope will motivate them to improve their transparency.”

Percy Liang, an associate professor with Stanford and president of CRFM who worked on the team added that model transparency is important for “advancing AI policy initiatives and ensuring that upstream and downstream users in the industry and academia have the information to make informed decisions.”