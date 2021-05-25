Spotify to allow users to download podcasts on Apple Watch

25 May 2021 16:22 IST

Spotify will let its premium users download playlists and podcasts on Apple Watch for offline use. The company reckons this as a highly requested feature for Spotify on the Apple Watch.

Users need to select the playlist, album, or podcast they want to download and press the three dots (…) and choose “Download to Apple Watch.”

Users can visit the Downloads section on the watch, to check the progress of the download. Once playlists, albums, or podcasts are downloaded, users can see a little green arrow next to their names.

They can connect their headphones and start listening, without carrying the phone with them. Users can play, pause, and skip tracks or podcast episodes directly from their wrist.

They can also use their Apple Watch to control playback from everything, whether it’s wireless speakers, TVs, or gaming consoles, using Spotify Connect.

