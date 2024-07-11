Spotify now lets users interact with podcasters through comments

Spotify has now introduced a comment section that allows users to interact with podcasters directly on the platform. The music streaming app is moving towards building a more social network-like experience since the inclusion of more interactive features like Polls and Q&As.

The app was revamped last year to add a new discovery feed similar to Tik Tok, artist profiles for creators to sell merchandise and concert tickets, as well as the feature to post stories. The app has been shifting identity to become an audio streaming app rather than just music.

Spotify has also updated their Spotify for Podcaster mobile app saying that podcast hosts can either use the app or its desktop version to manage the shows and interact with audiences.

The comments will be made private and can be approved by hosts. Creators can also opt out of the comments feature or enable them just for specific episodes of the entire show. Besides, they can also check their stats and track growth in real time. Spotify will also send notifications to let creators know if their podcast is ranking on a chart of hit a milestone number of listeners. They can also make Countdown Pages to create a buzz about a release.

Earlier reports also emerged saying that the app was testing a Community feature that allows users to see what others are streaming in real-time. Additionally, they can collaborate on playlists with others even in real-time.

The feature will reportedly start rolling out gradually with podcasts having it from this week. Spotify users can access these over the next month.