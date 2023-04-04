ADVERTISEMENT

Spotify looks to shut down its live-audio app, Spotify Live

April 04, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

Spotify is shutting down its live audio app Spotify live but says it will continue to experiment with live features in its main services 

The Hindu Bureau

The company in a statement said that it made the decision to “sunset” the Spotify Live app after a period of experimentation and learning.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Spotify is shutting down its live audio app Spotify Live. The company, however, will continue to explore live features on its main platform, a report from TechCrunch said.

The company in a statement said that it made the decision to “sunset” the Spotify Live app after a period of experimentation and learning.

Spotify also said it believes there is a future for live fan-creator interactions in its ecosystem, it does not warrant a separate app.

Spotify had integrated live audio capabilities from its companion app Spotify Greenroom within the main streaming app in 2022. At the time, the company had noted that Spotify Live would continue to work as Greenroom did by allowing creators to interact with their audience in real time while serving as a host for creation mechanisms.

Earlier last year, Spotify ended production of several of its live audio shows in what seemed to be an effort to scale back its live audio ambitions.

While Spoitfy has invested heavily in podcasts and related technology in recent years, the company has struggled with its live audio offerings.

Spotify crossed 195 million paid subscribers and expected to cross the 200 million mark by the end of 2022, the company had shared in its September-ending quarter financial update.

Get The Hindu News App on

