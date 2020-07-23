Spotify launches first set of video podcasts from select creators

Spotify introduced on Tuesday video podcast feature to allow listeners to know their hosts better, and for creators to connect more deeply with their audience.
Spotify's first version of the new video-cast feature will have select podcasts, the music streaming company said in a statement.
Listeners can now tune into podcasts like Book of Basketball 2.0, Fantasy Fiitballers, The Misfits podcast, H3 Podcast, The Morning Toast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay, and The Rooster Teeth Podcast. They can also download these to access offline.
The feature will be available for both free and premium users. The video podcasts will be supported on both the desktop and mobile app.
“Video podcasts build upon and enhance our existing audio experience,” Spotify said.
The Swedish company will also allow its users to listen to the streams even while they multitask between different apps or when their devices are locked. The audio will still continue to play in the background with no interruption.
This is different from You Tube, where only paid subscribers can listen to the audio content in the background while doing other activities on their devices.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath