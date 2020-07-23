Spotify launches first set of video podcasts from select creators

Spotify introduced on Tuesday video podcast feature to allow listeners to know their hosts better, and for creators to connect more deeply with their audience.

Spotify's first version of the new video-cast feature will have select podcasts, the music streaming company said in a statement.

Listeners can now tune into podcasts like Book of Basketball 2.0, Fantasy Fiitballers, The Misfits podcast, H3 Podcast, The Morning Toast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay, and The Rooster Teeth Podcast. They can also download these to access offline.

The feature will be available for both free and premium users. The video podcasts will be supported on both the desktop and mobile app.

“Video podcasts build upon and enhance our existing audio experience,” Spotify said.

The Swedish company will also allow its users to listen to the streams even while they multitask between different apps or when their devices are locked. The audio will still continue to play in the background with no interruption.

This is different from You Tube, where only paid subscribers can listen to the audio content in the background while doing other activities on their devices.