Audio streaming service Spotify is taking on Clubhouse with its Greenroom, a new mobile app for live audio discussions.

The music streaming company is foraying into the live audio market after it acquired Betty Labs, the creators of sports focussed audio app Locker Room. Greenroom is a revamped version of that app. On it, users can host or participate in live rooms using their Spotify log-in credentials.

Greenroom offers recording capabilities for users to complement their on-demand content with live conservations. Besides, it comes with chat controls aimed at enhancing user experience.

The company noted that its building Greenroom with a focus on creators and artists, optimising for interactivity and deep connections between participants in live rooms.

Spotify wants to make Greenroom a creator-friendly live audio platform, and to take its commitment forward, the company will launch a Creator Fund later this summer to help live audio creators monetise their work. Anyone who is interested can sign up with Spotify to know more about the participation.

The app will be available on iOS and Android in over 135 markets around the world.