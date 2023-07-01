ADVERTISEMENT

Spotify considering full-length music videos on app

July 01, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST

Spotify Technology is mulling adding full-length music videos to its app to compete with TikTok and YouTube

Reuters

Spotify Technology is mulling adding full-length music videos to its app. [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spotify Technology is mulling adding full-length music videos to its app, which could help the music streaming platform compete with TikTok and Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Spotify, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, already allows artists to upload looping GIFs, which plays when a music track is playing.

Spotify, which already has more than 100,000 podcasts with videos, has begun talks with partners about the product, the report said.

It is looking to attract more Gen Z audiences away from YouTube and TikTok's short-form video platforms. YouTube already has a music streaming service dubbed YouTube Music, with music videos.

Earlier this month, Spotify said it would cut 200 jobs from its podcast unit in its second round of layoffs, as it looks to restructure after years of heavy investment.

