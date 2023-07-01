HamberMenu
Spotify considering full-length music videos on app

Spotify Technology is mulling adding full-length music videos to its app to compete with TikTok and YouTube

July 01, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST

Reuters
Spotify Technology is mulling adding full-length music videos to its app.

Spotify Technology is mulling adding full-length music videos to its app. [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spotify Technology is mulling adding full-length music videos to its app, which could help the music streaming platform compete with TikTok and Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ALSO READ
Spotify to cut 6% workforce, some 600 employees: CEO

Spotify, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, already allows artists to upload looping GIFs, which plays when a music track is playing.

Spotify, which already has more than 100,000 podcasts with videos, has begun talks with partners about the product, the report said.

It is looking to attract more Gen Z audiences away from YouTube and TikTok's short-form video platforms. YouTube already has a music streaming service dubbed YouTube Music, with music videos.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earlier this month, Spotify said it would cut 200 jobs from its podcast unit in its second round of layoffs, as it looks to restructure after years of heavy investment.

