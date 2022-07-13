Spotify buys interactive music trivia game Heardle

The Sweden-based company said the game would work as a music discovery tool

Spotify said on Tuesday it acquired Heardle, a Wordle-inspired interactive music trivia game. The financial details of the firm’s first gaming deal were not available.

The Sweden-based company said the game would work as a music discovery tool and aligns with its “plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem”.

“We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans,” Jeremy Erlich, Global Head of Music at Spotify, said in a statement. “Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge.”

The Wordle-inspired game gives players six opportunities to guess a song based on its opening notes, and with each hint, they get a few more seconds of music to inform their next answer. At the end of the game, all players discover the song and can listen to it on the music streaming platform.

The Swedish company said that the look and feel of the game would stay the same, and it will remain free to play for everyone.

Initially, Spotify users in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to play the game, the firm said, adding that it will be available later to more people globally in their native language.

The company further added that it plans to integrate Heardle fully into Spotify in the future.

Spotify, which earlier focused mainly on music-streaming, has evolved over the years, expanding beyond music into podcasting, audiobooks and now gaming. It has been making significant investments in these areas.

In addition to the latest game acquisition, the Sweden-based company acquired two podcast technology firms Podsights and Chartable, in February.