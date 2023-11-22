Spending cuts in HR, administrative support fund AI adoption: Report

November 22, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

Organisations are reducing their expenditure on administration, tech support, operations, and human resources to fund the adoption of AI tools.

32% of organisations participating in a survey were also found to have reduced an average of 11% of spending on certain business areas to fund AI projects. 21% of the funding came from administrative support or services, 20% from operations, an additional 20% from tech support, and 18% came from human resources and customer service respectively.

71% of respondents of a survey conducted by IDC, which builds on the results from Microsoft’s Work Trend Index, found that their companies are already using AI. An additional 22% plan to do so within the next 12 months.

Despite the momentum and positive outlook for what AI can help them achieve, organizations are facing challenges when it comes to implementation.

Organisations are facing a shortage of skilled employees slowing down the adoption of AI tools. 52% of those surveyed reported a lack of skilled workers needed to implement and scale AI initiatives across business functions as the top blocker.

Additionally, organisations are facing challenges in the implementation of AI tools due to the cost, concerns about IP or loss due to improper use of AI and lack of AI governance and risk management. While 28% of respondents said cost and IP loss were the key challenges, 26% cited lack of governance and risk management.

The study further found that 92% of AI deployments are taking 12 months or less, and organisations are realizing a return on their AI investments within 14 months. Organisations making use of AI tools are realizing an average return of $3.5X on every dollar they spent.

The report is based on a survey of 2,000 business leaders from around the world.

