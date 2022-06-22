Speaker maker Noise launches smart glasses

Better known for their wearables and portable speakers, Noise released its first smart eyewear named “i1”

Better known for their wearables and portable speakers, Noise released its first smart eyewear named “i1”

Noise Labs has launched smart glasses with multi-functional touch controls mounted on the temple of the glasses with access for voice assistant, MEMS microphones and a 9-hour battery life protected by IPX4 rating for water resistance.

The smart glasses also boast of a “instacharge” that allows users to stay “powered up for up to 120 mins in just 15 mins of charging”.

Other key features include instant connectivity to the last paired device, unpairing when folding arms back again, UVA/B 99% protection and changeable light filtering transparent lenses.

According to Noise, the smart eyeglasses are compatible with both Android and iOS devices and can be used to hail both Siri and Google voice assistant.

Upending the price range for the smart glasses market in the country, Noise’s discounted price undercuts most of its competitors like Titan.

However, it is important to mention that Titan’s smart glasses come with additional features like a pedometer and a built-in tracker to locate the glasses in case users misplace them. Other smart glasses from companies like Razor and Bose come in a higher price bracket and as such cannot be viewed as competitors to the Noise i1.

Price and availability

As of the launch of the product, the smart glasses that come with a price tag of ₹12,999, are being sold for a discount of 53%, bringing down the effective price to ₹5,999. The smart glasses are presently available in round and square frames on the company’s official website at a discounted price. The glasses come with a one-year manufacturer warranty which can be availed by registering on the company’s website.