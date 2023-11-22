HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spain's watchdog clears Amazon, Booking.com, Tripadvisor over fake reviews

Spain’s anti-trust watchdog had been looking into a complaint that Amazon, Booking Holdings and Tripadvisor contacted users to publish false reviews in exchange for money or gifting products

November 22, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

Reuters
Spain’s anti-trust watchdog cleared Amazon, Booking Holdings and Tripadvisor of participating in or facilitating fake reviews on their websites.

Spain’s anti-trust watchdog cleared Amazon, Booking Holdings and Tripadvisor of participating in or facilitating fake reviews on their websites. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Spain's anti-trust watchdog on Wednesday cleared Amazon, Booking Holdings and Tripadvisor of participating in or facilitating fake reviews on their websites.

CNMC, as the watchdog is known had been looking into a complaint lodged by a local association defending consumers.

"CNMC found no indication that the platforms have participated in or facilitated the publication of these false opinions," it said in a statement, adding that the companies invested in detecting fake reviews and collaborated with ongoing investigations.

ALSO READ
Amazon defends Prime program in bid to defeat FTC lawsuit

The watchdog has, however, detected possible signs of a violation of consumer protection regulations, and therefore sent the complaint to the consumer rights authority.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

No further details were given, however, the original complaint referred to possible indications that sellers and intermediaries contact users to publish false reviews in exchange for money or gifting them products, which falls within consumer protection regulations.

An Amazon spokesperson said his company is acting against fake reviews on its websites.

Booking Holdings and Tripadvisor did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.