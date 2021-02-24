SpaceX's Internet to go global by 2022

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Tesla's chief Elon Musk revealed his plans to provide SpaceX's satellite-based Internet connection to most parts of the world by this year end, and all parts by 2022.
"Most of Earth by end of year, all by next year, then it’s about densifying coverage," Musk tweeted in response to a question on SpaceX's coverage.
Musk acknowledged that satellite-based Internet connections are best suited for areas that are not densely populated, and that mobile data will have an advantage in densely populated urban areas.
In another tweet, Musk assured to double the internet speed to 300 Mbps and to reduce latency to 20ms by end of this year. The company currently promises speeds between 50 to 150Mbps.
About the company's exisiting plan, one user tweeted, "I can not thank @SpaceX and @elonmusk enough for bringing better internet to people like me who live in rural areas with no access to cable or fibre."
He also disclosed what is inside SpaceX's internet kit. The kit comes with instructions, dish and accessories, power supply and router. Cables are hooked up right out of the box.
