SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet provider offers global roaming

March 16, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

The satellite internet provider said the plan was aimed at users traveling in locations where other forms of connectivity were “unreliable or completely unavailable”

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of a Starlink satellite internet device. | Photo Credit: Reuters

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Thursday that the satellite internet provider Starlink would offer a global roaming option. This would cater to users in locations where Starlink is available, even if other internet connections are “unreliable or completely unavailable,” according to the company.

In order to establish a strong connection, the Starlink device requires a clear view of the sky. The global roaming plan costs about $200 per month, according to tech outlet The Verge. The Starlink product costs $599 whereas the device made to be used while in motion costs $2,500, reported the outlet.

“The Standard Starlink is designed for portable use at any destination where Starlink has active coverage. With an easy setup and break down, Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet access within minutes, and packs up quickly when it’s time to move to your next destination. The Standard Starlink is not made for in-motion use,” said the website.

Starlink said that users could pause their subscriptions when needed, and get billed in one-month increments.

The Starlink availability map showed that the service was pending regulatory approval in India. However, it was available in parts of the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, and Australia.

Starlink was also rolled out to support Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia in 2022. However, SpaceX has reportedly placed limits on Ukraine’s drone use via the Starlink service.

