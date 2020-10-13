SpaceX launches its 13th Starlink mission. What does the company plan to achieve?

SpaceX launches its 13th Starlink mission. | Picture by special arrangement.

13 October 2020 17:40 IST

Aboard the Falcon 9 rocket, the latest Starlink mission carried 60 satellites that will join over 700 already in the orbit. The Starlink satellites were deployed about an hour after lift-off.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Last week, Elon Musk-founded aerospace company, SpaceX, successfully launched its 13th Starlink mission after aborting the mission four times due to bad weather. Aboard the Falcon 9 rocket, the latest Starlink mission carried 60 satellites that will join over 700 already in the orbit. The Starlink satellites were deployed about an hour after lift-off, SpaceX said.

What is Starlink?

Advertising

Advertising

Starlink is a network of satellites that provide internet. Each satellite is compactly designed, weighs about 260kg, and is equipped with four-phased array antennas, single solar array, ion propulsion system, navigation sensors, and debris tracking system.

The satellite network operates at 550km above the Earth’s surface in low Earth orbit (LEO), unlike conventional internet satellites that are positioned much higher, at over 35,000km.

SpaceX’s first Starlink mission was launched on May 24, 2019, which carried 60 satellites. The company has approval to launch 12,000 Starlink satellites, and it has requested the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to approve launch of another 30,000 satellites.

How does it work?

When an internet signal is sent from the Earth, one of the Starlink satellites receives it and then communicates with other satellites in the network. Once signal reaches the most ideally located satellite, it is relayed to a ground receiver.

Starlink satellites communicate with each other using laser light, and at any given time, a Starlink satellite is connected to four other satellites in the mega-constellation.

Also Read Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites

The phased array antennas allow satellites to transfer huge amount of data in a short period of time. The in-built navigation sensors provide altitude information to the satellites for precision internet data transfer.

As the Starlink satellites orbit in LEO, they are much closer to the ground receivers, which significantly reduces latency during data transfer process.

On the down-side, more number of satellites are required to have an extensive coverage, as they are positioned much closer to Earth, and can only cover a limited area.

The ion thrusters, help the satellites move to orbit, manoeuvre in space, and de-orbit at the end of their life. And the inputs from the debris tracking system helps them perform manoeuvres to avoid collisions with space debris and other spacecraft.

How will it be useful?

The network of LEO satellites will deliver high speed, low latency internet in remote areas where connectivity is limited or completely unavailable, including on aeroplanes and ships.

So, people living in areas where traditional internet is inaccessible, will be able to benefit the most from Starlink internet service, depending on its availability.

Also read | Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business

After the latest mission’s launch, Musk tweeted, “Once these satellites reach their target position, we will be able to roll out a fairly wide public beta in northern US & hopefully southern Canada. Other countries to follow as soon as we receive regulatory approval.”

SpaceX Engineer, Kate Tice had earlier confirmed that Starlink internet private beta testing speeds are over 100 Mbps.

Companies like Amazon, Telesat, and OneWeb are also considering to operate LEO-based internet service. Amazon’s Project Kuiper has been approved by the FCC, with a constellation of 3,236 satellites in the LEO.