ADVERTISEMENT

SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

January 03, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

Reuters

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifts off with 21 satellites from California on January 2, 2023. X/@SpaceX

T-Mobile US said on January 3 that SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on January 2 with the first set of Starlink satellites that can beam phone signals from space directly to smartphones.

The U.S. wireless carrier will use Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink satellites to provide mobile users with network access in parts of the United States, the companies had announced in August 2022.

Other wireless providers across the world, including Japan's KDDI, Australia's Optus, New Zealand's One NZ, Canada's Rogers will collaborate with SpaceX to launch direct-to-cell technology.

The direct-to-cell service at first will begin with text messaging followed by voice and data capabilities in the coming years, T-Mobile said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US