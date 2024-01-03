GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

January 03, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

Reuters
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifts off with 21 satellites from California on January 2, 2023. X/@SpaceX

T-Mobile US said on January 3 that SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on January 2 with the first set of Starlink satellites that can beam phone signals from space directly to smartphones.

The U.S. wireless carrier will use Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink satellites to provide mobile users with network access in parts of the United States, the companies had announced in August 2022.

Other wireless providers across the world, including Japan's KDDI, Australia's Optus, New Zealand's One NZ, Canada's Rogers will collaborate with SpaceX to launch direct-to-cell technology.

The direct-to-cell service at first will begin with text messaging followed by voice and data capabilities in the coming years, T-Mobile said.

