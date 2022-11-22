SpaceX delays Eutelsat mission lift off to Tuesday

November 22, 2022 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

The new target is November 22 at 9:57 p.m ET

Reuters

File photo of the SpaceX logo | Photo Credit: AP

Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX said on Monday it's postponing the launch of the Eutelsat mission to Tuesday due to additional pre-flight checks.

The company is now targeting the lift off for November 22 at 9:57 p.m. ET and weather is currently 20% favourable, SpaceX said in a tweet.

The company was set to launch the Eutelsat 10B mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to SpaceX's website.

