November 22, 2022 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX said on Monday it's postponing the launch of the Eutelsat mission to Tuesday due to additional pre-flight checks.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The company is now targeting the lift off for November 22 at 9:57 p.m. ET and weather is currently 20% favourable, SpaceX said in a tweet.

The company was set to launch the Eutelsat 10B mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to SpaceX's website.