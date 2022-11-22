  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SpaceX delays Eutelsat mission lift off to Tuesday

The new target is November 22 at 9:57 p.m ET

November 22, 2022 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the SpaceX logo

File photo of the SpaceX logo | Photo Credit: AP

Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX said on Monday it's postponing the launch of the Eutelsat mission to Tuesday due to additional pre-flight checks.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The company is now targeting the lift off for November 22 at 9:57 p.m. ET and weather is currently 20% favourable, SpaceX said in a tweet.

The company was set to launch the Eutelsat 10B mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to SpaceX's website.

Related stories

Tesla recalls 321,000 U.S. vehicles over rear light issue
Twitter fate in doubt as employees defy Musk’s ultimatum
Related Topics

technology (general) / astronomy

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.