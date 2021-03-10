Space X wants Starlink’s internet to connect planes, ships

10 March 2021 13:44 IST

The company seeks regulatory approval for blanket license authorising operation of Starlink terminals on Earth Stations in Motion (ESIMs), a term for trucks, aircraft, maritime vessels and cars.

Elon Musk’s Space X wants to connect Starlink’s satellite internet service to moving vehicle such as ships, planes and trucks, the company said in a new filing with the US Federal Communications Commission.

“No longer are users willing to forego connectivity while on the move, whether driving a truck across the country, moving a freighter from Europe to a U.S. port, or while on a domestic or international flight,” the filing reads.

However, smaller passenger cars will have to wait for Starlink’s internet connection.

“Not connecting Tesla Cars to Starlink, as our terminal is much too big. This is for aircraft, ships, large trucks and RVs,” Space X CEO, Elon Musk while responding to a tweet said.

Space X has launched over 1,100 satellites as of now, and FCC has already granted the company permission to roll out a million end-user terminals to transmit data from Space X’s constellation.

The company currently runs a beta program with an aim of serving rural parts of the US with little to no internet connectivity.

But the new filing suggests that Space X is looking to focus on mobile connectivity by targeting drivers, ship operators and air travellers in the US. Space X believes that these services will enhance the security of mobile platforms and allow operators and passenger to access services that enable increased productivity.

“Granting this application would serve the public interest by authorizing a new class of ground-based components for SpaceX’s satellite system that will expand the range of broadband capabilities available to moving vehicles throughout the United States and to moving vessels and aircraft worldwide,” the company said in the filing.