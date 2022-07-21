South Korea targets localising 50% of its chip materials supply by 2030

President Yoon Suk-yeol’s administration aims to strengthen the semiconductor industry at home

South Korea said on Thursday it is targetting supplying half of its chip materials, components, and equipment locally by 2030, up from 30% currently.

The plan is part of President Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s strategy to strengthen the semiconductor industry as the home to top memory chip makers Samsung and SK Hynix seeks to bolster supply chain stability and resources to become a “superpower” in the field.

South Korea’s chip industry estimates that about 20% of chip equipment and 50% of chip materials have been localised, the industry ministry said in a joint statement with other ministries.