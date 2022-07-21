South Korea targets localising 50% of its chip materials supply by 2030
President Yoon Suk-yeol’s administration aims to strengthen the semiconductor industry at home
South Korea said on Thursday it is targetting supplying half of its chip materials, components, and equipment locally by 2030, up from 30% currently.
(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)
The plan is part of President Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s strategy to strengthen the semiconductor industry as the home to top memory chip makers Samsung and SK Hynix seeks to bolster supply chain stability and resources to become a “superpower” in the field.
South Korea’s chip industry estimates that about 20% of chip equipment and 50% of chip materials have been localised, the industry ministry said in a joint statement with other ministries.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.