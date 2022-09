South Korea court orders arrest of Terraform founder Do Kwon

Reuters September 15, 2022 10:49 IST

Reuters September 15, 2022 10:49 IST

Do Kwon was behind the LUNA cryptocurrency and TerraUSD [UST] stablecoin which crashed in May 2022

File photo of Bitcoin tokens used to represent the cryptocurrency | Photo Credit: AP

Do Kwon was behind the LUNA cryptocurrency and TerraUSD [UST] stablecoin which crashed in May 2022

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the founder of blockchain platform Terraform Labs, which is linked to a failed crypto-currency, a spokesperson for prosecutors said on Wednesday. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)



Our code of editorial values