HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

South Korea considers $50.5 million fine against Google, Apple over app market practices

South Korea's telecommunications regulator said on Friday that Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Apple have abused their dominant app market position

October 06, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - SEOUL

Reuters
The KCC is notifying the companies for corrective action [File]

The KCC is notifying the companies for corrective action [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Korea's telecommunications regulator said on Friday that Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Apple have abused their dominant app market position and warned of possible fines totalling up to $50.5 million.

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said in a statement that the two tech giants forced app developers into specific payment methods and caused unfair delay in app review.

The KCC is notifying the companies for corrective action, and will deliberate on the fines, the statement said.

ALSO READ
After Google, Apple is updating App Store rules for developers 

Google and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In 2021, South Korea passed an amendment to the Telecommunication Business Act banning app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

The KCC said that Google and Apple's enforcement of certain payment methods, and Apple's "discriminatory charging of fees to domestic app developers" is likely to undermine the law's purpose of promoting fair competition.

After hearing from the companies, the regulator could decide to impose fines of up to 68 billion won ($50.47 million), including 47.5 billion won for Google and 20.5 billion won for Apple, KCC said.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / antitrust issue / South Korea

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.