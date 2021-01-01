Technology

Sony to launch PlayStation 5 in India in February

Sony Corp said on Friday its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console will be launched in India in coming weeks as it tries to capitalise on the pandemic-driven boom in gaming.

“We are happy to announce that PS5 shall be launched in India on 2nd of February 2021,” the Japanese firm tweeted from its PlayStation India Twitter handle.

Pre-orders for PS5 will begin on January 12 and will be available for orders at major retailers, including Amazon and Flipkart, the tech firm said.

Microsoft Corp launched two models of its Xbox gaming console in November, seven years after the debut of the previous version, while Sony launched its PS5 in core markets two days later.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2021 1:07:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/sony-to-launch-playstation-5-in-india-in-february/article33470512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY