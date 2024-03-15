Sony releases new firmware update for PS5

March 15, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

The new software update for the PlayStation 5 brings various improvements for the DualSense controllers and the console itself.

Sony is rolling out a comprehensive firmware update for the PlayStation 5 (PS5), bringing various improvements to DualSense controllers and the console itself, as per a report by The Verge. This firmware update brings enhancements to the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers, focusing on enhancing in-game sound output and voice chat volume. Notably, a new machine learning model has been implemented to diminish background noise, such as button presses, ensuring clearer communication during gaming sessions. The Screen Share feature on the PS5 receives a notable upgrade, now incorporating pointers and emoji reactions. This addition allows users to draw instructional lines on shared screens, facilitating effective communication during gameplay. ALSO READ Microsoft says it hasn't been able to shake Russian state hackers

Additionally, viewers can express reactions using emojis, enriching the interactive experience. The update will introduce a new feature that will allow users to adjust the brightness of the console’s power indicator, offering three options: dim, medium, and bright. Although full disablement of the indicator is not possible, users now have more flexibility in customizing their console settings.

The update, previously tested by select users, is now being rolled out globally to all PS5 owners, promising an enhanced gaming experience for players worldwide. Additionally, a forthcoming PlayStation mobile app update will extend these new Share Screen features to iOS and Android users, further expanding accessibility and interaction within the PlayStation ecosystem.

