Sony puts top-tier games and gaming gadgets on Black Friday sale

November 20, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Sony’s Black Friday sale went live on November 17 promising solid discounts on top-tier games and cutting-edge hardware.

As part of the week-long event, the PS5 Cricket 24 Edition bundles, initially priced at ₹57,990, are now available at ₹47,990.

Packaged with a 4K Blu-ray-equipped disc variant and a voucher for the ICC World Cup-inspired game, this limited-time offer aligned with the ongoing sale ending on November 30.

Sony is also offering official PS5 bundles with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Like the Cricket 24 bundle, the MW3 console bundle also doesn’t include a physical copy of the game.

The sale spans authorized retailers such as Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, GamestheShop, Reliance Digital, ShopatSC, and Vijay Sales.

PlayStation games, both physical and digital, underwent significant price reductions. God of War: Ragnarok is now available for PS5 at ₹2,999 and for PS4 at ₹2,499.

While ‘The Last of Us Part 1’ for PS5 is priced at ₹2,999, Horizon: Forbidden West is available at Rs. 2,499. Users can also look to purchase Gran Turismo 7 at ₹1,999, and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut at ₹1,999.

For PlayStation Plus subscribers, the Black Friday promotion offers savings up to 30 percent on a 12-month membership. Existing members could also enjoy discounts on plan upgrades, with the Deluxe/Premium subscription at the forefront.

Sony India confirmed discounts on its Pulse series of over-ear headsets, listing them at ₹7,650.

