Sony PS5 Pro to offer faster GPU, improved ray-tracing and system memory: Report

April 16, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

Sony is gearing up to launch an all-new PlayStation 5 variant later this year, tech outlet The Verge reported on Tuesday, revealing the specifications of the upcoming console.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console is reportedly codenamed Trinity and will offer an improved GPU, higher clock speeds for the CPU, and better rendering of games with ray tracing enabled.

The report states that Sony is encouraging developers to use more graphics features such as ray tracing. Additionally, games will be able to use a “Trinity Enhanced” label provided developers offer significant enhancements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company hopes that developers will launch games as a single package supporting both the PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles, allowing PS5 Pro titles to be patched for higher performance.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The GPU rending capabilities of the PS5 Pro are expected to be close to 45% faster than the standard PlayStation 5. The GPU on the upcoming console will be larger and will make use of faster system memory to help achieve improved ray tracing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company is also reportedly making use of an enhanced ray tracing architecture in the PS5 Pro, allowing for up to three times more speed when compared to the regular PS5.

As for the CPU, it will be the same as the standard PS5 but with a new mode that clocks it higher. The PS5 Pro reportedly has a mode that targets 3.85GHz CPU frequency, which means it is around 10% more than the regular PS5. For reference, the regular PS5’s CPU runs at 3.5GHz.

As for system memory, Sony is bumping this up by 28% to 576GB/s on the PS5 Pro when compared to standard PS5 memory that runs at 448GB/s.

The PS5 Pro will come with the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) feature that will improve frame rates and image quality. The company has reportedly built a custom architecture for machine learning on the Playstation 5 Pro which supports 300TOPS of 8-bit computation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.