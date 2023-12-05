Sony PlayStation gamers report being locked out of their accounts without clear reasoning

December 05, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Users of the gaming console, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 reported being locked out of their PlayStation accounts and games without any clear reasoning.

Users found their accounts had been permanently suspended from the PlayStation network, with one user saying their account was suspended citing violations of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and User Agreement, a report from The Verge said.

Other users on social media platforms like Facebook and Reddit also reported getting similar messages.

While Sony has not acknowledged the issue, users are distraught as suspension of accounts affects their ability to access games and features, they bought using the PlayStation Network.

The news comes even as Sony is facing a staggering £6.3 billion ($7.9 billion) mass lawsuit over allegations that the tech giant behind PlayStation exploited its dominant market position, resulting in unjust pricing for customers.

