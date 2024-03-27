Sony PlayStation 5 Pro to feature enhanced ray tracing and upscaling capabilities: Report

March 27, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

The new Sony PS5 Pro is expected to come with improved ray tracing and upscaling capabilities, backward compatibility, enhanced CPU and other improvements.

Sony is expected to release its PlayStation 5 Pro later this year, according to Eurogamer. The new Sony PS5 Pro is expected to come with improved ray tracing and upscaling capabilities, backward compatibility, enhanced CPU and other improvements. The console will reportedly come with Sony’s upscaling technology, dubbed PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which can upscale 1080p games to 4K resolution, potentially offering improved image quality across the PS5 game library, including titles from the previous generation. Developers can leverage PSSR to enhance visuals, without necessitating updates to the software development kit (SDK). This means older games can receive a visual face-lift as result of enhancements in the new hardware. ALSO READ Sony adds 13 new games for PS Plus Extra, Premium subscribers

The PS5 Pro is also expected to come with backward compatibility for existing PS5 games, significantly enhancing ray tracing capabilities and offering a 10% boost in CPU speed due to an upgrade to the Zen 2 architecture. Moreover, an additional 1.2GB of memory allocated for games is believed to provide smoother gameplay experiences.

The specs suggest the PS5 Pro could render games 45% faster than its predecessor, offering higher frame rates and substantially enhanced ray tracing. The console’s total available RAM for games sees a boost to 13.7GB, providing ample resources for the upscaling process.

