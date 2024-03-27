Sony PlayStation 5 Pro to feature enhanced ray tracing and upscaling capabilities: Report

Sony is expected to release its PlayStation 5 Pro later this year, according to Eurogamer. The new Sony PS5 Pro is expected to come with improved ray tracing and upscaling capabilities, backward compatibility, enhanced CPU and other improvements.
The console will reportedly come with Sony’s upscaling technology, dubbed PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which can upscale 1080p games to 4K resolution, potentially offering improved image quality across the PS5 game library, including titles from the previous generation.
Developers can leverage PSSR to enhance visuals, without necessitating updates to the software development kit (SDK). This means older games can receive a visual face-lift as result of enhancements in the new hardware.