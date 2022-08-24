Sony announces new customisable DualSense Edge controller for PS5

The new controller will be released with customisable controls, changeable stick caps and on-controller user interface

Nabeel Ahmed
August 24, 2022 14:58 IST

Sony announces new customisable DualSense Edge controller for PS5 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sony in a blogpost on Tuesday showcased its upcoming customisable DualSense controller for the PS5.

The controller will reportedly come with updates to the hardware and the software.

For personalisation, the controllers will come with changeable stick caps and back buttons, allowing users to remap and even deactivate specific button inputs. Customisations will also be available for adjusting stick and trigger sensitivity, giving users the option to reduce travel distance for triggers.

The new controllers will allow users to save multiple control profiles. These profiles can be used for both user or game specific customisations.

Another update will be coming as an on-controller user interface. Sony, in the blog, shared that the dedicated Fn button will allow users to easily adjust their controller setting and swap between pre-set controls.

Changeable stick caps and back buttons will be introduced, giving users the option to choose between different sizes for gaming comfort. Back buttons on the controller will be customisable for additional inputs.  

Though the exact timing for the release of the new controller is not known, it will be sometime in the coming months, the company shared in its blog.

