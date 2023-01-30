ADVERTISEMENT

Sony launches Walkman NW-ZX707 with Wi-Fi

January 30, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The new Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman claims a battery life of up to 25 hours with up to 22 hours of High-Resolution Audio playback streaming

The Hindu Bureau

 The new Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman comes with a 5-inch display, and Wi-Fi compatibility. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony on Monday introduced a new Walkman, NW-ZX707, designed for audiophiles. It has a larger 5-inch display, Wi-Fi compatibility for downloading and streaming functions. The NW-ZX707 draws its inspiration from Sony’s Signature Walkman model.

The NW-ZX707 comes with upgraded and fine-tuned capacitors. A high polymer capacitor and a large solid high polymer capacitor which offers large capacitance and low resistance. Additionally, a large 8mm coil has been used for balanced output across all frequencies.

The Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman uses Edge-AI, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Ultimate which upscales compressed digital music files in real time.

Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman will retail at ₹69,990. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The new Walkman, claims a battery life of up to 25 hours of 44.1kHz FLAC playback, up to 23 hours of 96 kHz FLAC High-Resolution Audio playback, or up to 22 hours even when streaming.

The new Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman uses a DSD Remastering Engine where Pulse Code Modulation audio is resampled into an 11.2 MHz Direct Stream Digital offering better sound experience.

The S-Master HX digital amp technology, developed for Walkman, is compatible with the native DSD format. It reduces distortion and noise across a wide range of frequencies. A dual clock, film capacitor and fine sound register have been placed within each Walkman for sound enriching.

Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman will retail at ₹69,990, starting today.

