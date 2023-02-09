ADVERTISEMENT

Sony launches NW-A306 Walkman with tactile music controls

February 09, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST

The Sony NW-A306 Walkman claims a battery life of up to 36 hours on 44.1kHz FLAC playback, up to 32 hours on 96kHz FLAC high resolution audio

The Hindu Bureau

 Sony NW-A306 Walkman claims a battery life of up to 36 hours. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony on Thursday added a new member to its Walkman series with the launch of NW-A306 Walkman. The NW-A306 features a 3.6-inch touch screen and tactile physical music controls.

According to Sony, the new NW-A306 Walkman weighs 199 grams. The NW-A306 uses S-Master HX digital amp technology, developed for Walkman, compatible with the native DSD format. It reduces distortion and noise across a wide range of frequencies.

It uses Edge-AI, DSEE Ultimate which upscales compressed digital music files in real time, claims Sony.

Sony NW-A306 Walkman will be available at ₹25,990 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The new NW-A306 Walkman is made of premium aluminum milled frame for rigidity, low impedance and clear, stable sound and solid bass. A dual clock, film capacitor and fine sound register have been placed within the Walkman to improve output.

The NW-A306 claims a battery life of up to 36 hours on 44.1kHz FLAC playback, up to 32 hours on 96kHz FLAC high resolution audio, or even up to 26 hours with the streaming service apps. It is Wi-Fi compatible as well for direct downloading and music streaming.

The new Sony NW-A306 Walkman will be available at ₹25,990 across Sony stores, leading offline stores, and online portals from today.

