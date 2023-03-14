Sony launches Alpha 7R V camera with 61 MP sensor and Bionz XR processing engine in India

March 14, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

Sony on Tuesday launched the Alpha 7R V aimed at professionals as the newest R series camera.

The new Alpha 7R V offers 61.0MP still images along with an effective 8-step image stabilisation system, as well as refined 8K movie output.

It comes with a new 4-axis multi-angle monitor, high-speed communication functions, high-level operability, and smooth workflow integration.

The new Alpha 7R V comes with Sony’s high-resolution image sensor with a new AI processing unit dedicated to AI-based image recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Additionally, it also sports a BIONZ XR image processing engine which the company claims enables it to make new breakthroughs in subject recognition and capture for both still photography and video. Sony claims the camera is capable of settings from ISO 100 to ISO 32000i for both stills and movies and wide dynamic range with 15 stops for stills.

The camera offers upgraded Pixel Shift Multi Shooting and supports external flash controls along with Wi-Fi (802.11ac) 2x2 MIMO or a wired SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps connection via a USB-C port.

The Alpha 7R V priced at ₹3,53,990 will be available at Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, authorised dealers and ecommerce websites.