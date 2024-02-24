ADVERTISEMENT

Sony is exploring PC compatibility for PlayStation VR2: Report

February 24, 2024 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

While the PlayStation VR2 headset was initially believed to only work with a PS5, the possible compatibility of the headset with PCs would allow more users to experience the technology.

The Hindu Bureau

Sony is testing the PlayStation VR2 headset’s compatibility with PC. | Photo Credit: AP

Sony is testing the PlayStation VR2 headset’s compatibility with PC, according to a report by The Verge.

The original PSVR headset got unofficial support for PC. Modders have been trying to get the PSVR 2 working on a PC ever since its launch. As of now, it is still unclear about the exact implications of compatibility. We will need to wait longer to know more.

ALSO READ
Sony announces PS Plus February game line-up

In a blog post, Sony said, “We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US