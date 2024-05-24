Sony imagines its gaming controller from the future

Sony has posted a video on its Sony - Global YouTube channel that shows us a glimpse of what the future could look like, including a potential new gaming controller.

The controller sports a futuristic design with subtle lighting, as well as what appears to be an analogue stick. The centre of the controller seems to be either invisible, transparent or hollow.

Additionally, the PlayStation controller looks to be connected to what seems to be a floating and curved screen. Sony does not shed light on whether the display is a projection from the controller akin to a hologram, or an actual physical screen that floats in space.

The description of the video reads, “Ten years from now, we will be living in a more multi-layered world where physical and virtual realities overlap without boundaries. If Sony, as a creative entertainment company, would be filling the world with new Kando in that future, what kind of experiential value would we be offering to make that happen? To explore this question, we conducted a prototyping exercise under the concept of “Creative Entertainment Vision.” Envisioning through the lens of Sony’s creativity and technology, here we present the future as an extension of our lives today.”

