ADVERTISEMENT

Sony Ends X integration for PS5 and PS4

November 08, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Sony has officially announced the termination of its X (formerly Twitter) integrations for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Starting from November 13, 2023, users won’t be able to post screenshots and video clips to X from these consoles.

The Hindu Bureau

Sony has officially announced the termination of its X (formerly Twitter) integrations for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. (File) | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sony has officially announced the termination of its X (formerly Twitter) integrations for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Starting from November 13, 2023, users won’t be able to post screenshots and video clips to X from these consoles.

The company conveyed this message through a support statement on its website, clarifying that the termination covers various functionalities, including viewing content published on X from PS5/PS4 and the capability to post and view content, trophies, and gameplay-related activities directly on X through these consoles or by linking an X account.

ALSO READ
Sony’s State Of Play event unveils PS5 and PS4 game updates

Sony has not provided an explicit reason for this decision, and as of now, there has been no response to requests for comment.

Nonetheless, Sony has recommended support documents for users who wish to share their captures from PS5 or PS4 to other platforms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For PS5 users, the PlayStation app remains an efficient means to access video clips and screenshots for sharing on various social media platforms. This decision by Sony follows in the footsteps of Microsoft, which disabled Xbox clip sharing to X from both consoles and PCs earlier this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US