Sony Ends X integration for PS5 and PS4

Sony has officially announced the termination of its X (formerly Twitter) integrations for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Starting from November 13, 2023, users won’t be able to post screenshots and video clips to X from these consoles.

The company conveyed this message through a support statement on its website, clarifying that the termination covers various functionalities, including viewing content published on X from PS5/PS4 and the capability to post and view content, trophies, and gameplay-related activities directly on X through these consoles or by linking an X account.

Sony has not provided an explicit reason for this decision, and as of now, there has been no response to requests for comment.

Nonetheless, Sony has recommended support documents for users who wish to share their captures from PS5 or PS4 to other platforms.

For PS5 users, the PlayStation app remains an efficient means to access video clips and screenshots for sharing on various social media platforms. This decision by Sony follows in the footsteps of Microsoft, which disabled Xbox clip sharing to X from both consoles and PCs earlier this year.

